Mines ministry asks Geological Survey of India to take up 300 critical mineral projects in FY27

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Mines Ministry on Wednesday asked the Geological Survey of India to take up 300 critical and strategic mineral exploration projects in 2026-27.

Mineral exploration is carried out in different stages, which include mapping of reserves, drilling and analysis, pitting, and trenching, among others.

Officials of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) will focus primarily on critical and strategic minerals by taking up about 300 projects in 2026-27, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal said at the 65th meeting of the Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB).

He said that GSI shall complete its active field season within a year, with the process of continuous rolling approvals of projects instead of annual approval, so that a prospective area can be explored as a whole.

Later speaking to PTI, he said that options of critical mineral mines are also being explored in foreign countries.

"We have also looked for mines in different countries. We already have one in Argentina for Lithium. For some other materials, we are in active discussions in some places. The main issue is, of course, pricing. So we are looking at opportunities where there is a reasonable price," he said without sharing any further details. PTI ABI HVA