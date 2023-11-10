Mines ministry to showcase recent initiatives at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The mines ministry on Friday said it will showcase its recent "path breaking initiatives" at India International Trade Fair 2023.

Advertisment

The ministry will showcase a mining pavillion with the theme 'Connecting Beyond Mining' at the the fair, which will be held from November 14-27.

To be set up at Pragati Maidan, the major attractions of the pavillion will be a virtual reality experience bringing closer view of the mines, a kids' zone for spreading knowhow about mines and minerals through interactive games, interactive digital communication and workshops on recycling, the mines ministry said in a statement.

"The initiative aims to make aware the general public about the pivotal role mines play in our daily lives, influencing everything from the contents of our food plates to electricity generation, mobile phone batteries and even the production of medicines. Mines and minerals are the backbone of our daily lives," it said.

"The mining pavilion, connecting beyond mining, aims to create awareness among the visitors on some of these issues as well as the efforts of the government in bringing reforms in the sector, progress in exploration, auction and the resultant increase in revenue to states along with the development of mining areas through the District Mineral Fund (DMF)," it said. PTI SID TRB