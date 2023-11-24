Mines ministry's mining pavilion at IITF attracted 35,000 visitors over past 10 days: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The mining pavilion set up by the mines ministry for the first time at IITF has attracted around 35,000 visitors over the past 10 days, the government said on Friday.

The visitors to the pavilion include thousands of students and eminent personalities, it said.

"Over the past 10 days, approximately 35,000 visitors have explored the pavilion, gaining insights into the vital role of mining and minerals in our daily life. Eminent personalities, including Union Ministers, paralympian Deepa Malik, former hockey player Zafar Iqbal, Ashok Kumar, former cricketer Vijay Dahiya, Railway Board members and senior bureaucrats visited the pavilion," the mines ministry said in a statement.

The pavilion offers visitors a chance to explore and understand mines and minerals, it said.

A workshop on recycling was organised for students in the pavilion in which more than 2,000 students participated. PTI SID TRB TRB