Mines Secretary asks HCL to focus on ramping up output of copper ore

New Delhi: Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao has urged state-owned Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) to focus on ramping up the output of copper ore and metal-in-concentrate.

Rao visited the corporate office of HCL in Kolkata on Wednesday to review the activities of the company.

In a detailed presentation, the secretary was apprised of the overall activities of the company along with its ongoing projects.

During the meeting, the secretary interacted at length with senior executives of the PSU, the mines ministry said in a statement.

He further stated that the Centre will extend all possible support, cooperation and help in the administrative and policy matters.

Rao encouraged the HCL personnel to put their best foot forward in order to build a glorious future for the company.

HCL, a miniratna company under Ministry of Mines, was incorporated in 1967. It is the only company in the country engaged in mining of copper ore and owns all the operating mining lease of copper ore and also the only integrated producer of refined copper (vertically integrated company).