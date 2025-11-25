Mini T M assumes charge as Executive Director at Indian Bank

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Tuesday said Mini T M has assumed charge as its Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mini who has an experience of more than 31 years, began her banking career as a probationary officer in 1994 with Federal Bank and later moved to Vijaya Bank as its financial analyst.

In 2007, Vijaya Bank got amalgamated with Bank of Baroda, where she rose to the rank of chief general manager in February 2025.

"Mini T M has assumed charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank on November 24," a release from the Chennai-headquartered bank said on Tuesday.

Mini is a graduate in agriculture, MBA Finance and a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. She is also a certified Financial Risk Manager from GARP, USA among others, the release added.