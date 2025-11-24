Mini TM assumes charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Mini TM on Monday assumed charge as Executive Director of Indian Bank, following her appointment by the government.

Prior to her appointment, she was Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, heading the Delhi zone.

Mini started her banking career as a Probationary Officer in 1994 with Federal Bank. She subsequently moved to Vijaya Bank as a Financial Analyst in 2007, Indian Bank said in a statement.

She is a graduate in Agriculture, MBA (Finance), and a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

She is also a certified Financial Risk Manager from GARP, US, apart from having insights through Strategic Leadership for Transforming Tomorrow from IIM Ahmedabad (with Alumni Status), it said.

With a vast banking experience of over 31 years, she served in various strategic positions holding the rank of the Zonal Manager in Pune, Bangalore and New Delhi zones among others, it added.