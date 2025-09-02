MiniMines gets grants from Oil India, others to scale recycling of critical minerals

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) MiniMines Cleantech Solutions on Tuesday said it has received grants from Oil India Ltd, ACT, and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) to scale refining and recycling of critical minerals in the country.

The combined grants of Rs 4.3 crore will be channelled into process engineering, plant commissioning, and commercial validation of recycled battery-grade recovered materials.

By moving into continuous processing and commissioning a full-scale plant, MiniMines aims to shorten lead times for the recovery of battery-grade raw materials, enable circularity of critical minerals with end-use consumers, and reduce lifecycle emissions in final products compared to conventional primary mining and processing, MiniMines Cleantech Solutions said in a statement.

MiniMines Cleantech Solutions is a battery recycling company specialising in extracting and refining of critical metals.

"This milestone positions MiniMines at the forefront of India's efforts to secure critical minerals and directly advances the objectives of the National Critical Minerals Mission," Anupam Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, MiniMines, said.

The company said its technology focuses on producing materials at industrial purity while using only a fraction of the carbon footprint compared to conventional extraction methods.

By converting end-of-life lithium-ion batteries into high purity feedstock, the company aims to reduce country's dependence on imported raw materials and strengthen domestic manufacturing. This creates a more circular and resilient critical-minerals supply chain, providing nickel for green hydrogen, copper for electronics and sulphates for fertilisers, it said. PTI SID HVA