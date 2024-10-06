Mining mogul Anil Agarwal bereaved

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Mining mogul Anil Agarwal's ageing mother died in Mumbai early on Sunday morning. She was 90.

Agarwal, 71, in a post on X, informed of the death of his mother. "Today, our mother left us." "I feel incomplete without my mother. Her absence cannot be compensated in any way," he said. "It is she who brought us to where we are today. Following the path shown by her will be the actual tribute to her." He lost his father in 2020.

Last month, Agarwal, who is the chairman of the mining group Vedanta, stated that his mother had been hospitalised after she fell seriously unwell during a trip to Mumbai.

"Ma is a fighter and the strongest lady I know. A few weeks ago, she travelled to Mumbai to meet her newborn great-granddaughter. Unfortunately, during the visit, she fell seriously sick and had to be hospitalised. Even now, even after the doctors have said that she is critical, she never fails to recognise us and lights up when she sees me," he had said on September 24.

Agarwal, who turned a tiny scrap metal business into London-headquartered Vedanta Resources, had rushed to Mumbai to be with her ailing mother.

"Sitting quietly in the ICU, by her bedside, I am reminded of my childhood days in Patna. When I was young, Bauji used to give her only Rs 400 to run the entire family's expenses. Within that, she would manage all our expenses, pay for the rent, take care of her four children, help all our neighbours, and also welcome any guests who had decided to come to stay with us," he had said.

"It is only because of her that we have remained with our culture, tradition and religion," he had said, seeking prayers and blessings for her.

Born in 1954 in Patna, Agarwal is the chairman of Vedanta Resources Plc, a company he founded in 1976. The company started as a cable manufacturer and went on to be listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2003. He, however, took the company private in October 2019.

His diversified conglomerate makes everything from steel and iron ore to aluminium and oil. He has two children, daughter Priya and son Agnivesh.

Priya is on the board of Mumbai-listed Vedanta Ltd and heads Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Agnivesh lives in Dubai. PTI ANZ BAL BAL