Minister asks Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration to increase use of renewable energy

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Friday directed the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration to focus on increasing power generation using renewable sources and reduce dependence on diesel-based generation.

The minister made the remarks at a meeting to review the power sector scenario for Andaman and Nicobar Islands in Sri Vijaya Puram, the power ministry said in a statement.

In his address, Lal emphasised the need for reducing dependence on diesel-based generation by increasing the share of renewable sources of power generation, especially wind energy, in the archipelago and working towards energy storage. This will result in a reduction per unit energy cost.

He asked the administration of the Union Territory to explore the possibility of alternate sources of energy generation like ethanol-based fuel.

Further, he advised the UT administration to work on the timely settlement of dues of the government departments to improve transmission losses and reduce the ACS-ARR Gap (Average Cost of Supply and the Average Revenue Realized).

The minister also directed UT to make all efforts for expeditious implementation of the sanctioned works under the revamped distribution sector scheme as well as to implement reforms prescribed under the scheme.

LG of Andaman and Nicobar Islands D K Joshi was present at the meeting, which was also attended by senior officials of the power ministry and power sector CPSEs.