Minister Nara Lokesh lays foundation stone for RIL's CBG plant in Andhra

Divakarapally (Andhra Pradesh), April 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday laid the foundation for a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant here in Prakasam district, the first of Reliance New Energy’s 500 CBG plants.

Reliance New Energy, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), aims to set up 500 such plants over the next five years under its Rs 65,000 crore investment plan in the southern state.

“The alliance (NDA) government is ushering in the lights of industrialisation in the backward district of Prakasam. I laid the foundation for an integrated CBG plant,” said Lokesh in a post on X.

Being built on a 475-acre land parcel, the CBG plant will entail an investment of Rs 139 crore with a production capacity of 100 tons.

Further, it is expected to create employment for 2.5 lakh people.

The foundation-laying ceremony will mark the beginning of a transformative journey for Andhra Pradesh in the field of biofuels and organic manure production, said Chief Secretary K Vijayanand in a press release.

“The government is committed to fostering a strong public-private partnerships (PPP) to drive innovation, skill development, and economic growth in the green energy sector,” he added. PTI STH ROH