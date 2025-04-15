Minister orders testing of effluents released by factories in Kurkumbh

Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Labour minister Aakash Fundkar on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and the pollution control board to collect samples of effluents generated in the Kurkumbh industrial area in Pune district, officials said.

Representatives of local gram panchayats should be part of the exercise to collect samples from the factories in the industrial area, he said.

Fundkar held a meeting in this regard after questions were asked during the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Also, there was an explosion recently at the unit of Alkali Amines in the Kurkumbh industrial area.

Officials of the Labour, Industry and Environment departments were present at the meeting, besides BJP MLA of the local Daund constituency Rahul Kul, officials of Kurkumbh MIDC, representatives of chemical industries and senior state officials.

The minister ordered the formation of a special team to conduct a detailed inspection of the industrial zone.

MLA Kul raised concerns about the Common Effluent Treatment Plant in the area, stating that industries generating polluted water were the ones operating it.

The minister, meanwhile, also instructed officials to coordinate with the industries department to ensure the implementation of the rules under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.

"The labour department is not responsible for pollution or sewage control. Therefore, concerned departments must take appropriate action," Fundkar added. PTI ND KRK