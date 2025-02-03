Minister Parameshwara slams Sitharaman for 'failing' to protect Karnataka's interests

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said he felt ashamed that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, criticising her for "failing" to protect the state's interests.

Flaying Sitharaman for not giving any package or mega projects to the state in the Union Budget, Parameshwara said she has made no contributions to the state, despite this being her second term as a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

"We are ashamed that she (Nirmala Sitharaman) is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka because there is nothing to boast about regarding her contributions to the state," the Minister told reporters here.

He said he would not even acknowledge her political party or go around praising her if she explained any scheme or project, such as irrigation or development grants, given to the state.

He said that before speaking about Karnataka's economy, Sitharaman should first explain what she has given to the state.

"As a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, she has completely failed to protect the interests of the state, not only this time but also on all previous occasions," Parameshwara alleged, adding, that he would appreciate Sitharaman for any contributions she has made to the state.

"What answer do you (Sitharaman) have for not releasing Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra River Lift Irrigation Project, despite announcing it in the 2023-24 Union Budget?" Parameshwara asked.

He said the Karnataka government gave five guarantees for the benefit of the weaker sections of society and not for any other reason, but Nirmala Sitharaman thought it was done for 'political reasons'.

The five guarantees have helped people in rural parts of the state immensely, Parameshwara claimed.

"It's unfair to say that Karnataka has no money and has gone bankrupt," he said. PTI GMS SSK ROH