Minister Patil assures 20 acres for Kaynes Technologies’ expansion in Karnataka

Mysuru, Oct 29 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil on Wednesday visited the units of Kaynes Technologies and Cyient DLM located in the Hebbal Industrial Area here.

During the visit, the minister held discussions with the senior management of both companies and urged them to expand their investments in Karnataka, assuring that the government would swiftly provide land and other necessary facilities, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said leading electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technologies had sought 20 acres of land to expand its unit in Chamarajanagar. "The adjoining land is currently classified for non-industrial use, which will be sorted out to enable the required allotment," he said.

Operating across seven states, the company should further strengthen its presence and investments in Karnataka, the minister added.

Patil further announced that the company would invest Rs 1,500 crore in the Chamarajanagar district by next year. It also plans to build a hostel facility to accommodate 3,000 employees, he said.

According to a statement from Patil's office, Kaynes Technologies—established in 1988 with just 70 employees—is headquartered in Mysuru and now employs more than 700 people.

The company serves key sectors including railways, IT, medical devices, automotive, aerospace, and defence.

Overall, it provides employment to around 1,500 people and caters to more than 250 client organisations across 26 countries spanning three continents, the statement said.

During the visit, Patil suggested that Kaynes Technologies consider setting up a printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing unit at the Mulawada Industrial Area in Vijayapura, where there is abundant power and water availability. "Such initiatives will also promote industrial decentralisation," he said.

Patil also noted that land was available for industries in KGF and encouraged Kaynes to explore opportunities there as well.

The minister later visited Cyient DLM, another reputed electronics manufacturing company, and reviewed its facilities.

Senior executives of Cyient DLM briefed him on the company’s advanced design capabilities, digital twin creation, and long-term technological collaborations, the statement added. PTI AMP SSK