Minister R K Singh urges citizens to contribute towards cleaner India vision

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Minister R K Singh on Sunday urged the citizens to contribute towards the vision of a cleaner India and help it become a developed nation.

Advertisment

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute towards the vision of a cleaner India. All of us must commit ourselves to improve the quality of lives of citizens and make India a developed nation," the power minister said.

Singh made the remarks at a 'shramdaan' organised by Power Finance Corporation (PFC), as part of 'Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign'.

The minister led the shramdaan, as part of the mega cleanliness drive being undertaken across the nation, on the eve of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a power ministry statement said.

"Cleanliness is a major priority that we, as individual citizens, need to incorporate as our daily habit. We are proud to be a part of this nationwide movement," Parminder Chopra, CMD of PFC said. PTI ABI ANU ANU