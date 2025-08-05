Minister Shyam Singh Rana calls for biogas plants in all 'gaushalas' of Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) Haryana's Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday directed the officials to establish biogas plants in all 'gaushalas' across the state, for making these cow shelters self-sustaining.

In a review meeting, he further directed the officers to explore the potential of producing value-added dairy products within these gaushalas.

Rana said such initiatives will help reduce operational costs and make gaushalas self-sustaining, while also improving the public's access to high-quality dairy products.

According to an official statement, the minister emphasized the need for collaboration with scientists from the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal, to adopt modern technologies for breed improvement and enhanced milk production.

He directed the officers to explore greater utilization of NDRI's expertise for the benefit of the livestock sector in Haryana.

Rana also reviewed the departmental announcements made in the March 2025 state budget and directed that all initiatives be completed within their stipulated timelines.

These include, interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for women to set up dairy units, establishment of a semen sorting lab for indigenous bull breeds, construction of new sheds in registered gaushalas under the Gau Sewa Aayog, creation of a Gau Abhyaranya (cow sanctuary).

Besides, installation of modern diagnostic equipment and availability of essential medicines in veterinary institutions and repair and reconstruction of dilapidated veterinary buildings as needed were also announced during the budget.

Later, Rana who also holds the portfolio of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, held a review meeting with officers of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation.

He directed the Corporation to expedite the construction of new warehouses with a combined capacity of three lakh metric tonne.

He also stressed the importance of acquiring adjacent land near warehouses to set up crop procurement centres, which would help reduce transportation costs and ease congestion in 'mandis' (grain markets). PTI SUN ANU ANU