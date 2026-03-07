Ministerial meeting to discuss expansion of air services in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday held a meeting here to discuss expansion of air services and development of airports in the state.

Om Birla is the BJP MP from Kota-Bundi constituency.

The meeting, held at the State Hangar, was also attended by Rajasthan MoS for Civil Aviation Gautam Kumar Dak.

Discussions were held on strengthening air connectivity, expanding flight services and ongoing development works at airports across the state, according to a spokesperson.

Chief Secretary V Srinivas, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Akhil Arora, Chairman of the Airports Authority of India Vipin Kumar and other officers also attended the meeting. PTI SDA ANU ANU