Ministers Patil, Kharge to meet CM on Karnataka investment promotion policy

Bengaluru, Jul 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge will soon discuss the investment promotion incentive policy report with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, officials said on Wednesday.

The report is being prepared by the Principal Secretaries of the Industry and IT/BT departments, and the meeting with the CM is scheduled shortly after its submission, they said.

According to an official statement, the two ministers held a crucial meeting earlier in the day to deliberate on projects that require joint implementation by both departments, as well as initiatives that necessitate inter-departmental coordination.

The policy framework for incentives and concessions for several key industries, including the proposed Space Park and Electronic Components Manufacturing Park, is currently in the preparatory stage.

"The IT Department is formulating a special incentive policy for the ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sector.

Complementing this, the Industries Department is also expected to develop a strategy to attract investments in the electronic manufacturing sector," the statement said.

"In some cases, overlaps in incentives offered by both departments have been observed. It is learnt that the meeting felt the need to eliminate such overlaps to ensure better coordination," it added.

According to Kharge, the IT/BT Department is keen on establishing several upcoming projects.

These include a 100-acre Space Park either at Adinarayana Hosahalli near Doddaballapura or at ITIR near Devanahalli, a 150-acre PCB Park at Kochanahalli in Mysuru, 100 acres each for a Global Innovation City at KWIN City/Adakanahalli-Kochanahalli, a 20-acre Drone Testing Centre at Hesaraghatta, and a 100-acre KEONICS Plug-and-Play facility at Adakanahalli/Kochanahalli.

The Department of Large and Medium Industries has been requested to allocate land for these proposed projects.

The Minister noted that there is a norm for drone testing centres to be located in relatively isolated areas. Since Hesaraghatta has now become part of the capital city, this may pose a challenge. During such a scenario, efforts will be made to identify alternative suitable locations, he added.

Regarding data science centres and manufacturing plants, Minister Patil said these industries require substantial power and water supply.

"At present, industries in Bengaluru are provided 2–3 TMC of water, whereas other regions lack such access. To address this, the government is considering formulating an Industrial Water Security Policy and promoting alternative power generation," he said.

The government plans to supply 50 per cent of the required water to industries, while the remaining 50 per cent is expected to be managed through recycling by the industries themselves. A comprehensive plan has been drawn up to supply water to KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) facilities across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 3,750 crore, Patil added. PTI AMP ROH