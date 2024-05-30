Ministry calls for collective measures between Centre, State to reform minor mineral sector

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao has pressed for collective initiatives between the Centre and state governments to reform the minor mineral sector.

Addressing a workshop on granite and marble mining in Bengaluru, the secretary emphasised the various initiatives and reforms undertaken by the Centre in the mining sector.

He has also requested the state governments to take up such reforms in the minor mineral sector.

Rao pointed out that the Centre has made comprehensive data and exploration information available through the National Geo-Data Repository portal, facilitating access to data for all stakeholders.

This initiative, driven by data collected from central agencies, is aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency in the mining sector.

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and industry to find solutions to administrative, technological, and other issues in the granite and marble mining sector.

She emphasised that any economic activity, including mining, must be sustainable. She also welcomed startup ideas and innovative contributions to address the sector's challenges constructively and highlighted the use of IT platforms to manage critical areas of the mining sector, ensuring transparency and reducing grievances. PTI SID DR