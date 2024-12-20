Mirae Asset's AUM in India crosses Rs 2 lakh crore

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Mirae Asset Investment Managers on Friday announced its Assets Under Management (AUM) in India have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore on the back of strong growth in recent years.

The AUM has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 54 per cent over the past five years and the fund house has a monthly systematic investment plan book of Rs 865 crore, as per an official statement.

******** Shriram Finance targets Rs 5,000 cr AUM with new green finance vertical Non-bank lender Shriram Finance on Friday said it aims to achieve an Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 5,000 crore through its newly created green finance vertical. Shriram Green Finance will lend for electric vehicle purchases like battery charging stations, renewable energy products and solutions, energy efficient machinery, as per an official statement.

******* Velocity to lend Rs 200 cr to boost growth of restaurants and cloud kitchens Cash-flow based financing platform Velocity will be lending Rs 200 crore to support the growth of restaurants and cloud kitchens on food aggregator platforms in 2025.

Such companies often struggle to secure financing from traditional sources like banks and NBFCs, as per an official statement. PTI AA DR