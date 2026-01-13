Misochain Tech raises Rs 18 cr in funding led by Capital-A

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Aerospace deeptech company Misochain Technologies has raised Rs 18 crore in a funding round led by Capital-A, a venture fund for manufacturing and deeptech, a release said.

Misochain focuses on developing indigenous, flight-critical aircraft components for defence and global aviation platforms.

The fresh capital will be used to set up a manufacturing facility to produce critical aerospace components for the aerospace industry, accelerate product certification programmes and scale engineering and testing capabilities (MRO) for UAV manufacturers, and global aerospace customers.

Overall, this will strengthen Misochain’s role in India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, the release added.

The investment comes amid growing momentum in India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.

"Global Tier-1 aerospace companies are expanding sourcing from India to diversify supply chains, while defence indigenisation programmes and the rapid growth of the UAV segment are increasing demand for certified, locally manufactured aerospace components," it said.

The release cited industry estimates of multi-hundred-crore domestic opportunity for air data probes over the next five years, alongside a significantly larger global market for related components.

"India has built strong aircraft and defence platforms, yet many flight-critical subsystems still depend on overseas suppliers," Rama Kandula, Co-Founder and CEO, Misochain Technologies said adding this investment allows the company to advance certification timelines, expand engineering depth, and move closer to serial deployment across defence and aviation platforms. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU