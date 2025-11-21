MIT University Sikkim inaugurates new campus in Namchi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) MIT University Sikkim, a UGC-approved institution, on Friday said it has inaugurated a new campus in Namchi.

The expansion in South Sikkim supported by the state government ensures students from the southern districts can now access premier professional education without relocating to metropolitan cities, the institute said in a statement.

The Namchi campus of MIT University Sikkim directly addresses the educational gap that has long affected students in South and West Sikkim, it added.

Established with full UGC approval and backed by the state government's education promotion initiatives, the campus represents a collaborative effort to strengthen state's educational infrastructure, it said.

The new campus will offer both under-graduate and post graduate courses. PTI MSS MR