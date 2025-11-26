MIT-WPU develops passive hybrid cooling system for EV batteries

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Researchers at Pune-based MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) have developed a patented passive hybrid cooling system, which enhances thermal management in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, preventing them from overheating, a statement said on Wednesday.

The patented passive hybrid cooling system, designed to improve performance and safety of EV batteries, addresses the challenges posed by India's high-temperature conditions and rising EV fire incidents, it said.

Unlike traditional cooling systems, this patented technology removes heat rapidly using natural convection and phase-change processes rather than forced circulation, according to the statement.

By maintaining stable battery temperature, the system significantly improves battery lifespan, charging efficiency and user safety, it said, adding that the team of researchers designed a hybrid passive cooling architecture that combines high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nano-fluid, offering a pump-free, energy-efficient alternative to conventional EV battery cooling systems.

"In an environment, such as India's high ambient temperatures and rapidly growing EV usage, the challenge isn't just about performance; it is about safety first.

"Our passive hybrid cooling system ensures that the battery pack remains within safe thermal limits without drawing power from the vehicle's system, thereby enhancing both reliability and operational efficiency," said Vaibhav Deshmukh, Associate Professor at the Department of Mechanical Engineering, MIT-WPU.

The global EV battery thermal management systems (BTMS) market, estimated at approximately USD 5.41 billion in 2024, is projected to reach around USD 29.09 billion by 2030, reflecting a strong growth trajectory driven by demand for longer range, faster charging and improved safety standards, as per industry estimates.

In India, the EV-battery cooling systems market is projected to grow from about USD 138 million in 2025 to nearly USD 470 million by 2034, while the broader Battery Management System (BMS) market is expected to rise from approximately USD 199 million in 2024 to USD 8.39 billion by 2035, it said.

At the same time, increasing concerns around vehicle safety, with EV penetration reaching around 7.8 per cent in FY25, have brought thermal incidents to the forefront, the statement.

In various reports, battery thermal runaway and insufficient cooling are cited as major pain-points, contributing to fire-related risks, particularly in two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which dominate the adoption curve, it added.

"Our goal was to enhance safety and reliability by eliminating active mechanical components that may fail or draw additional energy, and deliver a robust solution tailored for high-temperature markets and rising fire-risk concerns," said S Radhakrishnan, Professor Emeritus & Director Research, Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

"By integrating a thermally enhanced nanofluid with a heat-pipe architecture, and removing pumps or fans, we've addressed two of the biggest challenges faced by OEMs: energy overhead and thermal hotspots. This significantly strengthens the safety profile of EVs in markets like India," said Vaidehi Deshmukh, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University.