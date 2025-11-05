Mitsubishi Corporation acquires stake in KIS Group to enter biogas business

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) KIS Group, a Bengaluru-based Biogas and Biofuels technology firm, on Wednesday announced that Mitsubishi Corporation, one of Japan's largest global integrated business enterprises, has acquired a minority equity stake in its Indonesia operations.

This investment marks Mitsubishi Corporation's first entry into the global biogas market, it said.

Founded in 2006, KIS group has a presence across 11 countries, including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the USA, UAE, Brazil, Colombia, Qatar, and Spain, and is known for delivering end-to-end solutions across sectors like palm oil, sugar, dairy, paper, distilleries, and agro-processing.

The company aims to invest USD 1 billion across renewable gas and biofuel solutions in Southeast Asia & India by 2030, it said in a release.

According to the company, this strategic investment marks a significant milestone in KIS Group's growth journey and underscores a shared commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions and accelerating global market expansion.

Through this partnership, KIS Group will tap Mitsubishi Corporation's network across 90+ countries to accelerate international expansion, while the two companies co-develop and commercialise advanced biogas, BioCNG, and BioLNG solutions for global markets, it said.

With Mitsubishi Corporation's backing, KIS Group aims to expand its portfolio to North and South America and European markets over the next 5 years, targeting a substantial increase in renewable gas output and a significant contribution to global decarbonisation goals, it added. PTI KSU ADB