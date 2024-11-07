Mitsubishi Electric Group company Climaveneta to invest Rs 400 crore in Karnataka plant

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Bangaluru-headquartered Climaveneta Climate Technologies (CCT), a Group company of Japanese multinational Mitsubishi Electric, is investing Rs 400 crore in its state-of-the-art plant at Narsapura in Kolar district, its CEO Anil Dev said on Thursday.

Advertisment

He said the plant would be inaugurated on Friday.

“We are investing Rs 400 crore at our Narsapura plant. Presently we are having an order booking of over Rs 500 crore, as we target to double the annual order intake in next five years,” Dev said.

"The plant will manufacture central air-conditioning equipment such as Screw Chillers, Magnetic Levitation Technology Chillers, Scroll Chillers, Conventional Centrifugal Chillers, High Precision AC units, Heat Pumps, for HVAC application,” he said at a press conference.

Advertisment

According to him, CCT serves major clients all over India, including multinational hotel chains, healthcare establishments, malls, multiplexes, commercial projects of leading developers and corporate groups.

Presently the company has a work force of 300, which would be doubled in the next five years, Dev said. PTI GMS RS RS