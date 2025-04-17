Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire 2 pc stake in Infosys-led JV HIPUS for JPY 150 million

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) IT firm Infosys on Thursday said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has invested JPY 150 million (about Rs 8.9 crore) in Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS to acquire a 2 per cent stake from Infosys Singapore.

Through this investment, MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region, a regulatory filing said.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of FY26.

HIPUS is a joint venture (JV) between Infosys Singapore, Hitachi, Panasonic and Pasona.

Post completion of the deal, Infosys Singapore will hold 79 per cent stake in the JV, while Hitachi will have 15 per cent, Panasonic 2 per cent, and Pasona 2 per cent.

The JV was set up in 2019, to drive high-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and category expertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanese corporations.

"In our company's ongoing efforts to upgrade procurement activities through a data-driven strategy, we expect HIPUS advanced analytics and support to significantly improve procurement operations, enable well informed decision making, and generate greater value across the organization," Isao Miyake, Head, of Value Chain Headquarters, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said.

MHI, a global industrial group spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence, has established corporations like Hitachi, Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.