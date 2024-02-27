Mizoram CM presents Rs 14,412-crore budget for 2024-25

Aizawl, Feb 27 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday presented the first annual budget of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, announcing a total outlay of Rs 14,412.12 crore for the fiscal 2024-25.

Advertisment

The outlay is Rs 202.17 crore higher than the budget estimate of 2023-24.

The chief minister presented the supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal, too, amounting to Rs 3,287.93 crore.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, said 2024-25 will be a year of consolidation, and the priority will be to improve the state's fiscal health.

Advertisment

"Strategic action will be taken to reduce our fiscal deficit and curb debt accumulation through prudent management of public finance," he said.

The public debt is estimated to fall by Rs 697.69 crore, Lalduhoma said.

"The government will focus on projects, which are fully funded by the Centre, as it will be incapable to take up projects from the state's funds during the year of consolidation," Lalduhoma told a press conference after presenting the budget.

There was no proposal for levying new taxes in the budget. PTI CORR RBT