Mizoram CM to present budget on Feb 26

Aizawl, Feb 10 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state budget on February 26, Speaker Lalbiakzama said on Tuesday.

This will be the third budget presented by Lalduhoma after the ZPM stormed to power in December 2023.

Lalbiakzama told PTI that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) finalised the detailed schedule of the budget session, which will begin on February 17 and conclude on March 16.

Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to table the budget for 2026-27 and supplementary grants for 2025-26 during the February 26 sitting, he said.

Governor VK Singh will deliver the customary address on the session's opening day, and the assembly will pay obituary to former legislator KL Rochama the following day, he said.

The month-long session will consist of 17 sittings, he added.

The assembly secretariat has received 946 starred questions for oral replies and 339 unstarred questions for written replies to be laid on the table of the House during Question Hour, another official said.

Additionally, the secretariat received three amendment bills for presentation, including the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Property (Amendment) Bill, and the Mizoram Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill, he said.

This will be the sixth session of the ninth state assembly. PTI CORR SOM