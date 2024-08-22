Mizoram cut off from rest of country as vehicle owner associations stage strike over poor road

Aizawl, Aug 22 (PTI) The National Highway-306, which links Mizoram with Assam, wore a deserted look on Thursday following a call for blockade by a few organisations of vehicle owners and drivers in protest against the alleged poor condition of the road.

The NH-306 is the lifeline of the state as all supplies come from outside through it.

The associations based on Kolasib bordering Assam claimed that they had requested the Mizoram government and others to take steps to repair the highway, but no action was taken.

Sate government officials could not be contacted for comments.

Kolasib unit of Mizoram Tipper Association Secretary F Lalbiakliana said that all vehicles, including private and those carrying essential commodities and oil were not allowed to ply on the National Highway within Kolasib district.

Vehicles on medical emergency and essential services were, however, exempted, he said.

Lalbiakliana claimed that the NH-306 between Vairengte in Kolasib district and Sairang in Aizawl district is in such a dilapidated condition that it is almost non-motorable for a long time especially during monsoon.

He claimed that the associations and state government along with National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which monitors and manages a long stretch of the highway, had discussed the matter on at least five occasions in the past, but to no avail.

"We are compelled to enforce the blockade to mount pressure on the government and concerned construction companies," Lalbiakliana said.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Merchants' Association (MIMA) has expressed solidarity to the Kolasib vehicle owner and driver associations for the strike.

The merchant body also urged all traders in the state not to hike prices of commodities during the blockade.

Officials could not be contacted for comments on the ongoing strike.