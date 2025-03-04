Mizoram govt presents Rs15,198 cr budget, allocates 75pc more in flagship scheme

Aizawl, Mar 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday presented a Rs 15,198.76 crore budget for 2025-2026 and announced a 75 per cent increase in fund allocation for the flagship 'Bana Kaih' (Hanholding) scheme, a financial assistance programme for farmers and small entrepreneurs.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, also presented supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal (2024-25) amounting to Rs 3,512.33 crore.

There was no proposal for levying new taxes in the new budget.