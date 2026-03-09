Mizoram registered 9.4 pc average GSDP growth from 2011-12 to 2024-25: Economic Survey

Aizawl, Mar 9 (PTI) Mizoram registered an average annual growth rate of 9.36 per cent in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the 13-year period between 2011-12 and 2024-25, according to the state’s 2025-26 Economic Survey.

The survey, presented by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in the assembly on Monday, noted that the tertiary (services) sector continued to drive the state’s economy in 2024-25, accounting for the lion’s share of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) at 50.37 per cent, an increase from 46.87 per cent in 2023-24.

Trade, hotels, restaurants, and other services were identified as the primary drivers within this sector.

The secondary sector, fueled primarily by electricity, gas, water supply, utility services, and construction, remained the second-largest contributor to the state's economy, representing 32.91 per cent of the GSVA.

The contribution of the primary sector, which comprises agriculture and allied activities, decreased to 16.72 per cent in 2024-25 from 20.45 per cent in the previous fiscal year.

The GSDP at constant prices rose from Rs 7,25,869 lakh to Rs 23,22,292 lakh during 2011-12 to 2024-25, the survey showed.

“This reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.36 per cent, indicating robust growth in economic activity after adjusting for inflation,” it said.

The GSDP at current prices rose from Rs 7,25,869 lakh to Rs 36,03,066 lakh with a CAGR of 13.12 per cent.

The report highlights that the Mizoram economy has undergone a significant structural transformation over the past decade, evolving from an agriculture-centric framework to a more diversified economy, led by the industrial and service sectors.

According to the Economic Survey, the state’s per capita income over the 13-year period rose from Rs 57,654 in 2011-12 to Rs 2,51,593 in 2024-25.

Lalduhoma had on February 26 presented a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal in the state assembly, with focus on improving social infrastructure, connectivity and the agriculture sector.

The chief minister also presented the supplementary demands for grants for the current fiscal, amounting to Rs 3,724.25 crore. PTI CORR RBT