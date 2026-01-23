Mizoram ropes in NDDB to augment milk production

Aizawl, Jan 23 (PTI) The Mizoram Milk Producers Cooperative Union Ltd (MULCO) signed an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the sector in the state, officials said on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at providing a structured and technology-driven push to the dairy sector of Mizoram, was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma and state Cooperation Minister PC Vanlalruata on Thursday, they said.

The MoU was signed by state Cooperation Secretary Udit Rai Prakash, NDDB Executive Director S Rajeev and MULCO MD Lalhmunliani.

The agreement marks a significant step towards aligning Mizoram's dairy development efforts with the Ministry of Cooperation's flagship programme, 'White Revolution 2.0', officials said.

As per the agreement, the NDDB will prepare a comprehensive dairy development plan for Mizoram in line with the target under the Ministry of Cooperation's flagship scheme, White Revolution 2.0, they said.

It will provide technical support and assistance in all required areas, while MULCO will be responsible for implementing the plan in the state, they added.

The CM said the agreement would enhance milk production in Mizoram and also improve the livelihoods and income of livestock farmers.

He said the Mizo people have traditionally been engaged in animal husbandry and that the state possesses good land resources suitable for livestock rearing.

"By integrating modern technology and improved practices, the state's potential can be harnessed more productively," he said.

He also suggested setting up a monitoring unit to effectively implement the project.

According to official data, Mizoram recorded the lowest daily milk production in the Northeast during 2024-25, at 64,400 kg per day. PTI CORR SOM