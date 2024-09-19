Mizoram unveils financial assistance scheme for farmers, small entrepreneurs

Aizawl, Sep 19 (PTI) The Mizoram government on Thursday launched a financial assistance and support programme, 'Bana Kaih', for small entrepreneurs and farmers of the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched the scheme at a function at the Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

Addressing the function, Lalduhoma said his government has allocated funds for the purchase of four crops -- ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli and broomsticks from the farmers.

He said such cash crops would be bought through farmer societies being set up in villages.

He said the government has fixed minimum prices for such cash crops, and support prices will be provided to farmers if they sell their crops below the fixed rate.

Lalduhoma said the government would not interfere if the farmers were able to sell their crops higher than the fixed rate.

He said the government has also decided to purchase paddy (unhusked rice) at Rs 30 per kg, particularly from Kolasib and Mamit districts.

The CM said the scheme has been conceived and devised for diligent and hardworking people, who desire progress, and the government will apply strict norms in the selection of beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries will be selected by search committees of the implementing departments after scrutiny, he said.

Lalduhoma said the government will provide loans and serve as a guarantor under the programme.

Beneficiaries, who regularly repay their loans may benefit from interest subvention of up to 100 per cent, he said.

He urged the MLAs to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme in their respective constituencies.

Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata said more than 45,500 farmers have so far been registered on the government portal for the purchase of crops.

He said that over 10.84 lakh quintal of ginger, 77,492 quintal of turmeric, 36,774 quintal of Mizo chilli and 1.2 lakh quintal of broomsticks are expected to be produced at the end of the harvest this year.

Under the scheme, the government will address the issue of institutional credit availability, particularly microcredit, for both agriculture and small industrial endeavours, officials said.

The programme will be implemented by converging it with various schemes of the Centre, they said.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the implementation of the scheme for 2024-25, apart from Rs 110 crore fund allocated for agricultural assurance in the 2023-24 fiscal, they said.

The scheme is aimed at the upliftment of farmers through the purchase of local agriculture or horticulture produce, food processing, marketing of agriculture and allied products, and promotion of entrepreneurship and skill development, creating employment avenues for youths, and giving impetus to small-scale and agro-based industries, officials said. PTI CORR SOM