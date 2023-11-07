MJ Dinesh appointed as Coffee Board Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The government has appointed M J Dinesh as the chairman of the Coffee Board for three years, according to an official notification.

The post was vacant for some time.

The board is under the administrative control of the commerce ministry. It comprises 33 members including the Chairman and the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer..

The remaining 31 members represent various interests such as coffee growing industry, coffee trade interests, curing establishments, interests of labour and consumers, representatives of governments of the principal coffee growing states, and Members of Parliament.

"The central government hereby appoints M J Dinesh as Chairman of the Coffee Board for a period of three years with effect from the date of publication of this notification or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a Department of Commerce notification said. PTI RR MR