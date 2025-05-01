Mahindra & Mahindra auto sales rise 19% to 84,170 units in April 2025

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent year-on-year increase in overall auto sales to 84,170 units in April 2025.

In the passenger vehicles segment, the company said its utility vehicles sales surged 28 per cent to 52,330 units in the domestic market last month against 41,008 units in the year-ago period, up 28 per cent.

Domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 22,989 units, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

"Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52,330 units, a growth of 28 per cent and total vehicle sales of 84,170 units, a 19 per cent growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings," M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

In the farm equipment sector (FES), the company said its total tractor sales (domestic and exports) during April 2025 rose 8 per cent to 40,054 units against 37,039 units in the year-ago month.

In the domestic market, tractor sales grew 8 per cent to 38,516 units last month compared to 35,805 units in April 2024.

Exports rose 25 per cent to 1,538 units from 1,234 units in April 2024.

"The harvest season is progressing very well and is expected to conclude shortly. Bolstered by the Chaitra Navratri festival in the first week of April, retail momentum is very strong. This is well supported by good crop prices and high procurement at Mandis, leading to good cash flows with farmers," M&M President Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.

On the outlook, he said, "IMD's prediction of above normal southwest monsoon is hugely positive for the overall agri economy and tractor industry. Financing continues to remain strong".