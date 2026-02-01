New Delhi (PTI): Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year growth in automobile sales at 1,04,309 units, including exports, in January.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 25 per cent at 63,510 units in January, as compared with 50659 units in January 2025, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a statement.

"Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in January by achieving SUV sales of 63,510 units,” M&M CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta stated.