M&M Finance to raise Rs 3k cr via simplified rights issue process

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Friday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of rights issue as per the simplified process.

The company's board on February 13, 2025, approved a fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of rights issue to eligible shareholders, the non-banking finance company said in a regulatory filing.

"Accordingly, to avail benefits of the same, the Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) at its meeting held today have passed a fresh resolution to approve fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore by way of rights issue under the simplified rights issue process," the company said.

Shares of the company on Friday ended 0.34 per cent up at Rs 262.45 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DR