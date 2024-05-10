M&M inks pact with Skill Development Ministry to conduct pilots under Drone Didi scheme

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to conduct two pilot programmes under the Drone Didi Yojana.

Launched earlier this year, the scheme aims to train 15,000 women to operate drones for agricultural purposes such as fertiliser sowing, crop monitoring and seed sowing, thereby creating new livelihood opportunities for them.

Under this partnership, Mahindra and MSDE will conduct two pilots at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) at Hyderabad and Noida to skill 500 women in exclusive batches of 20 women each. The 15-day curriculum approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be delivered through RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organisation) instructors at these centres, a statement said.

"Through rigorous training methodologies and hands-on learning experiences, we will equip our students with the practical skills and competencies required to excel in their chosen fields and make meaningful contributions to the nation's socio-economic growth," said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, stated.

Within this partnership, the NSTIs will provide infrastructure for running the training programme, hostel for participants and tap into local women self-help groups and NGOs to mobilise participation.

Mahindra Group will provide initial set up support through simulation machinery/drones, simulator controller, simulator software, desktop computers with i5 processor and trainers, and meet the operating costs for the duration of the pilot project, including the cost of DGCA license holding instructors at the centres.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, said, "The pilot under the Drone Didi Yojana represents a first-of-its-kind convergence of women, farming, and technology. We are absolutely delighted to provide technology training to grassroots women and ensure that agriculture is equipped for the future". PTI RSN SGC HVA