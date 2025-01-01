M&M overall auto sales up 16% at 69,768 units in Dec

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent rise in overall auto sales at 69,768 units in December 2024.

The company had posted an overall sales of 60,188 units in December 2023.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 41,424 units last month compared to 35,174 units in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

"The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the auto sector," M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

The company said its farm equipment sector witnessed a 20 per cent growth in tractor sales in December 2024 at 22,943 units from 19,138 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic tractor sales were at 22,019 units over 18,028 units in December 2023, up 22 per cent.

However, exports were down 17 per cent at 924 units last month against 1,110 units a year ago, the filing said.