M&M Q1 PAT rises 56 % at Rs 3,683.87 cr; no plans to invest further in RBL Bank

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday reported a 56.04 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,683.87 crore for the June 2023 quarter and said it has no plans, at this stage, to invest further in RBL Bank.

The company, however, said that at some point of time in future it may look at it if there are "very compelling strategic reasons".

"This investment is really for us to understand banking in a lot more detail. With a very long-term view, this is a 7- 10 years view. There are no assumptions on our part today whether we want to get into a bank or not, in fact, at this point in time, we cannot, and we do not want it. There is no intention of going further beyond this," M&M Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said at a post-earnings media briefing.

The company on July 26 announced the acquisition of a 3.53 per cent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore and said it could make further investments up to a 9.9 per cent stake.

The company said, "We may consider further investment, subject to pricing, regulatory approvals and required procedures. However, in no circumstances, will it exceed 9.9 per cent (stake)".

Shah said the investment is to help it "understand the sector a lot better to enhance the value of a business that is merely a particular provocate canvases in the sector for us".

"We saw an opportunity with a ban...that came together with our desire to understand the sector in banking a lot more. And that is the reason we have gone ahead and taken a 3.5 per cent stake in this way.

"At this stage, we do not expect to go higher. At some point in future, if there's a very compelling strategic reason, which we will have to understand in detail, evaluate in detail in line with the capital allocation guidelines, we will look at it at that point in time," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, the company reported a 56.04 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,683.87 crore for the June 2023 quarter against Rs 2,360.70 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 33,406.44 crore as compared to Rs 28,412.38 crore in the year-ago period, up 17.57 per cent, it said in a regulatory filing.

The total expenses were higher at Rs 30,492.08 crore against Rs 26,195.01 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The open bookings for its SUVs stood at 281k as of August, reflecting continued strong automotive demand, the company said in a statement.

"During Q1, our businesses across auto, farm and services delivered a strong performance. Auto led the way by strengthening its market leadership position and doubling its operating profit," Shah said in a statement.

The farm continues to increase market share quarter-on-quarter and deliver double-digit profit improvements, he said, adding in services, MMFSL is on track to realise its full potential and transformation is underway at Tech Mahindra.

"With this momentum, we are well on our way to deliver scale by transforming our core businesses and a 5x challenge for growth gems," he added.

The June quarter saw the highest-ever volumes at 186k, registering a 21 per cent growth year-on-year, it said.

"Our endeavour to deliver innovative product offerings with strong execution has enabled a strong overall performance. In SUVs, we continue to be leaders in revenue market share for the 6th consecutive quarter with SUV Volume crossing the one lakh milestone.

"In the tractor business, we have achieved 42.9 per cent market share, the highest since Q2 F20. Our E-3W business continued market leadership with 65.5 per cent market share," M&M Ltd Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector) Rajesh Jejurikar said.

Operating leverage drove improvement in profits by 2.2x in auto, 58 per cent in MMFSL and 21 per cent in farm, the company said.

This coupled with capital allocation actions and monetisation resulted in a significant step up in the group's profitability.

"Our consolidated results reflect the robust performance of our multiple businesses. We have also realised the benefits of value creation through our capital allocation actions. Our market leadership position in our automotive and farm businesses have helped us realise operating margin benefits," M&M Ltd Group Chief Financial Officer Manoj Bhat said. PTI IAS RKL BAL BAL