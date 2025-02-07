M&M Q3 profit rises 20 pc to Rs 3,181 crore

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 20 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 3,181 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,658 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter under review grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 41,470 crore from Rs 35,299 crore a year earlier, the company said.

In the auto segment, the company said, quarterly volumes stood at 2,45,000, up 16 per cent year-on-year while utility (UV) volumes for the quarter stood at 1,42,000.

Auto segment revenue for the third quarter of the current fiscal was at Rs 23,391 crore, registering a 21 per cent growth, while consolidated PAT stood at Rs 1,438 crore, up 20 per cent year-on-year, it said.

The company said while domestic operations are doing incredibly well, it expects businesses having the momentum to continue, while international operations are weak, driven by macro headwinds in those international markets.

"Our businesses continue to demonstrate strength in execution. Auto and farm delivered solid performance on market share and margins, on the back of focused execution. The transformation at TechM is gathering momentum," M&M Ltd Managing Director & CEO Anish Shah said.

He said Mahindra Financial services (MMFSL) continues to balance asset quality and growth priorities, with Gross Stage (GS) under 4 per cent on the back of strong assets under management (AUM) growth.

"In Q3 FY25, we were No. 1 in SUV revenue market share with 200 bps Y-o-Y increase.

"The auto segment PBIT (Profit Before Interest and Taxes) is up by 120 basis points Y-o-Y. We achieved the highest-ever Q3 tractor market share at 44.2 per cent, a gain of 240 bps Y-o-Y, and farm PBIT is up by 260 bps Y-o-Y," said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M Ltd.

The company's Q3 consolidated results reflect strong performance across multiple businesses despite global headwinds, said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd.

"Our operating businesses remain laser-focused on execution, and we remain committed to disciplined capital allocation to drive long-term shareholder value creation," he added.

"International (operations) is weak, driven by macro headwinds in those international markets. It's not our business performance. Our businesses have actually held up quite well, but there are macro headwinds in those markets which have been challenging.

"And as you look at international operations, it's important for us to look at where there is a structural change in the market versus where it's a temporary headwind. And that's an evaluation, especially in our farm businesses, that we'll continue to do in the fourth quarter. And we expect to reach some decisions regarding our international operations in the fourth quarter," he said.

The tractor industry is expected to grow at 15 per cent-plus in the March quarter, which will take its annual growth of around 7 per cent-plus, Jejurikar said.

There are several positive factors that we're seeing which are enabling this growth, he added.

He also said as against a muted growth in the LCV segment, the company has seen growth in this segment less than 3.5 times.

He, however, said that Mahindra has grown with a fair amount of capex investments over the last few years as well.

The company added that it expects the income tax relief to increase traction in demand for its XUV 3XO SUV. PTI IAS TRB