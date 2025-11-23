M&M showcases alternate fuel tractors & tech at industry event in Nagpur

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday showcased a range of alternate fuel tractors and technologies, including tractors with compressed bio gas and compressed natural gas engines, based on the company's Yuvo Tech+ tractor platform, among others at an industry event in Nagpur.

At the event, which saw the presence of Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Nitin Gadkari, the city-based diversified group said that the new CNG/CBG tractors offer the flexibility to run on both compressed natural gas (CNG) and compressed biogas (CBG) and duel fuel (Diesel-CNG) while ethanol flex fuel tractor engine displayed is a flex fuel engine capable of running on ethanol derived from multiple sources like sugarcane, maize, maize husk, plant stubble, crop waste, and other farm-based sources.

Besides ensuring reduced operating cost, the new electric tractors provide better torque delivery and overall efficiency for multiple applications, along with an option of fast charging, the company said in a statement. PTI IAS TRB