MMTC-PAMP launches gold bar

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP on Monday launched 24K gold Ram Lalla bar at 99.99 per cent purity that features 3D imagery of the Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

"This Ram Lalla bar is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our deep respect for Indian culture and traditions.

"Our latest purest gold Ram Lalla bar comes on the back of popular demand from our silver edition," MMTC-PAMP Managing Director and CEO Vikas Singh said in a statement.

*** POWERGRID bags transmission project in Gujarat * Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) on Monday said it has been declared as successful bidder for a transmission project.

The company has emerged as bidder under tariff based competitive bidding process, Power Grid said in an exchange filing.

The project comprises installation of STATCOMs at Khavda Pooling Station 1 (KPS1) and Khavda Pooling Station 3 (KPS3) along with associated bays extension work in Gujarat, it said. PTI SM ABI SHW