MMTC-PAMP opens 1st brand store in Delhi; aims 200 stores across India

New Delhi: Gold and silver refinery MMTC-PAMP on Wednesday launched its first exclusive brand store in the national capital, and aims to establish 200 stores across the country in phases.

The new store, which was inaugurated by MKS PAMP Group CEO Marwan Shakarchi, will offer 24-carat and 999.9-plus pure gold and silver minted coins and bars to consumers.

"The company aims to expand to 200 stores across the country in a phased manner," MMTC-PAMP said in a statement.

The brand store concept represents the next phase in MMTC-PAMP's goal to strengthen its nationwide presence and ensure a seamless customer experience for all precious metal buyers, it said.

"We recognise the importance of having physical retail touchpoints where customers can experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of our products firsthand," MMTC-PAMP Chief Financial and Technology Officer Samit Guha said.

Established in 2008, MMTC-PAMP has built India's only fully integrated ecosystem for precious metals.