MNRE announces logo design contest for National Green Hydrogen Mission

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched a nationwide logo design contest for the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

The ministry has invited citizens to create a symbol that reflects India's vision for sustainable and self-reliant green energy, according to a statement.

The winning entry will receive Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate of recognition, while ten runners-up will be awarded Rs 5,000 each. Entries are open until November 5, 2025, the statement said.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to build a strong ecosystem for green hydrogen production and use, helping India reduce fossil fuel dependence and emerge as a global leader in clean energy. PTI ABI ABI SHW