MNRE asks power regulator CERC to review draft norms for renewable energy sector

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has asked power regulator, CERC, to review its draft regulation for renewable energy projects, saying the proposed norms may discourage investments in the sector, sources said.

Earlier in September, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) issued a draft framework for clean energy producers (wind and solar) within the Deviation Settlement Mechanism.

The framework, planned for implementation in April 2026, aims to lessen the gap between the permitted difference between committed supply and actual generation.

A source privy to the development told PTI that MNRE has shot off a letter to the CERC for reviewing the issue and has sought suggestions from the power regulator.

This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

According to experts, India needs to add at least 50 GW of renewable energy capacity every year till 2030 to meet the target.

They said that stricter norms may affect investment in the sector.

According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), India has a renewable energy capacity of 250 GW, including 50 GW of large hydro projects (above 25 MW), 130 GW of solar, 54 GW of wind energy and 10 GW of biomass power as of October 31, 2025.

Presently, the government is grappling with the issue of non-signing of power sale agreements for about 40 GW of renewable energy projects.

Power sale agreements are necessary to avail finance for these projects.

Earlier, on many occasions, top officials in the ministry flagged the issue and sought an earlier resolution to achieve the ambitious target of 500 GW by 2030. PTI ABI KKS DRR