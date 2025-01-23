MNRE invites 800 special guests for Republic Day Parade

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Thursday said it will host 800 special guests to witness the Republic Day Parade on Sunday.

Advertisment

The invitees include beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Renewable Energy Workers, and participants in the PM KUSUM Scheme, MNRE said in a statement.

"MNRE will host 800 special guests from across the nation to witness the Republic Day Parade on 26th January in New Delhi," it said.

This initiative celebrates the achievements of individuals and groups associated with the flagship renewable energy schemes of MNRE and their contributions to India's sustainable energy transition, the ministry said. PTI ABI MR