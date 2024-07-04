MNRE issues guidelines for funding testing facilities, infrastructure

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Thursday said it has issued scheme guidelines for funding testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The scheme will have a total budget of Rs 200 crore and will be implemented till the financial year 2025-26, said MNRE in a statement.

The scheme includes the development of robust quality and performance testing facilities to ensure the quality, sustainability, and safety of Green Hydrogen (GH2) production and trade, according to the statement.

It will support the identification of the gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the value chain of Green Hydrogen & its derivatives, it said.

The scheme will support the creation of new testing facilities and the upgradation of existing testing facilities to ensure safe and secure operations.

The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will be the Scheme Implementation Agency (SIA).

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched in Jan 2023, has an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to FY 2029-30.

It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition. PTI KKS DR