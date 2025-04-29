MNRE launches Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday launched the Green Hydrogen Certification Scheme of India (GHCI), an official statement said.

Joshi said the scheme is a foundational step towards creating a robust framework for certifying green hydrogen production and ensuring transparency, traceability, and market credibility.

The initiative was launched at the National Workshop on opportunities for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the green hydrogen supply chain, the statement said.

The workshop aimed to explore opportunities and discuss the key role of MSMEs in the development of a green hydrogen ecosystem in India. Over 300 delegates drew participation from different stakeholder groups, including MSMEs, policymakers, technology providers, industry associations, and international partners.

"MSMEs will serve as the backbone of India's energy transition through their innovative capabilities and localised solutions," Joshi said.