MNRE's tableau to showcase India's achievement in renewable energy at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A tableau showcasing India's growth in the renewable energy sector will be displayed at the Republic Day parade in the national capital, an official statement said Friday.

This vibrant display will offer a glimpse into India’s evolving energy landscape, highlighting its groundbreaking strides in renewable energy, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

"A central focus of the tableau will be the ambitious PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the world’s largest residential rooftop solar initiative, alongside other transformative MNRE programs," it added.

The tableau will also highlight India's advancements in green hydrogen.

It will also highlight India’s status as the fourth-largest installer of wind energy.

MNRE will host 800 special guests, including beneficiaries of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Renewable Energy Workers, and participants in the PM KUSUM Scheme, to witness the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL