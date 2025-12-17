MobiKwik appoints Navdeep Singh Suri as Board Chair

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems on Wednesday announced the appointment of Navdeep Singh Suri as the Chairperson of its Board.

Suri, who has been associated with the company since 2021 as an Independent Director, holds extensive experience from his tenure in the Indian Foreign Service and the Ministry of External Affairs. He has previously held roles including India’s Ambassador to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, High Commissioner to Australia, and Consul General in Johannesburg.

He succeeds Upasana Taku, Executive Director, CFO and Co-Founder of MobiKwik, who previously chaired the Board. PTI ANK MR